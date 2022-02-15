MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph T. Wojtowicz, Jr. 72, of Mineral Ridge died Sunday evening, February 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

Joseph was born January 4, 1950 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph T. and Jane (Pierz) Wojtowicz and came to this area in 1979.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Slippery Rock University and was a small business lending consultant for over 48 years.

Joseph was a member of the Northern Ohio Business Brokers Association. He was a ham radio operator an an avid music buff. He enjoyed playing in multiple wedding and polka bands for over 30 years and was a member of an accordian club.

He leaves his wife, the former Donna L. Tindall, whom he married January 25, 1974; a daughter, Shari Wojtowicz of Mineral Ridge; two sons, Marc (Alana) Wojtowicz of Las Vegas, NV, Matthew (Jillian) Wojtowicz of Avon, Ohio and two beloved grandchildren, Edie and Teddy. Joseph also leaves a sister, Linda DeAngelis of Melbourne, Florida; two brothers, John (Danielle) Wojtowicz of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, David Wojtowicz of Mineral Ridge and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a time of sharing at 2:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Joseph.



