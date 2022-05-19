

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Paul Humberston, 65 of Austintown passed away early Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

Joseph was born March 10, 1957 in Salem, a son of the late Joseph Harley Humberston and Mildred Cora Whitney Humberston.

He graduated in 1975 from Jackson-Milton High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Fundamental Baptist Theological Seminary, Whiteville, North Carolina on August 25, 2002.

He was a part-time minister at the former Millcreek Baptist Church in Youngstown and Hopewell Baptist Church in Struthers.

On December 9, 1978 he married Kathryn Pyles and they had one son, Joshua.

Shortly after marriage he and Kathy moved to Palm Bay, Florida where they lived for many years. He was recognized by Suburban Propane Company for his work during clean-up after Hurricane Andrew struck Homestead, Florida in 1992. He also transported several sports teams for Florida Technical University in Melbourne, Florida for several years. They returned to the local area where Joe eventually retired from the U. S. Post Office in Youngstown.

While still in high school Joe became a member of the Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department and was active for several years.

In addition to Kathy and Joshua, he leaves behind a sister, Linda Pierce of Gardner, Kansas, step-brother Terry Creque and wife Judy from Lake Milton, step-brother Doug Creque and wife Wanda of Mantua, step-sister Michelle Slavens and husband Rob of Westerville, step-sister Denise Tupa and husband Greg of Kent, step-sister Valerie Kurkas of Portland, Oregon and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Joe and Millie, Joseph was preceded in death by his step-mother Faye Humberston, half-brother Donald Stevens, grandparents Homer and Ida Belle Humberston, Frederick Whitney and Arthur and Mae Stevens.

Private services have been held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

