CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Cetar, 75, passed away Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Joseph was born on February 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ida Mae Schultz.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and he served his country during the Vietnam War.

He and his wife, Doris, spent 26 years in Florida where they enjoyed boating, fishing, showing classic cars and riding his Harley Casper.

Joseph will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Doris Cetar, whom he married on December 20, 1985; children, Kristina (David) Estright and Joseph P. (Pearl) Cetar II; grandchildren, Christian Estright, Kyle (Kristryn) Cetar and Kana Cetar; great-granddaughter, Karrye Cetar and his sister, Patti (Larry) Phillips. He is also missed by his Rottweiler, Belle.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Niles Chapel, located at 415 Robbins Avenue in Niles, with funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County or any VA organization of your choice.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.