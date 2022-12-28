AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael Gabrick, age 88, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Joe was born June 1, 1934, to Andrew and Mary Matasic Gabrick.

A lifelong resident of the Youngstown area, Joe was a 1952 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he was a pitcher on the first baseball team organized for the school.

Following high school graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was assigned to a heavy equipment mechanic school at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Upon graduation, he received orders to join the First Combat Service Group, Engineering Battalion, First Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California where he attained the rank of Sergeant and proudly served, earning an honorable discharge in 1956.

Joe married his high school sweetheart, Irma Jean Myers, on September 7, 1957 and afterwards built their home in Austintown where they would raise their family and enjoy their life together. Joe loved all sports and enjoyed auto mechanics, woodworking, gardening and growing flowers. Joe and Irma were inseparable and enjoyed dancing, swimming, the outdoors and watching their sons play sports. His most cherished memories were of the time spent with Irma collecting antiques and vacationing at the beach.

Joe worked at Amweld Building Products in Niles for 30 years prior to initially retiring in 1986. He started as production laborer and retired as the Plant Superintendent. Joe continued his career as the Production Manager at Accura Tool Company in Columbiana and Wayne Dalton Entry Door Division in North Jackson, before finally retiring in 1997. Joe was a long-time member and officer of the Mahoning Valley Management Association.

Joe leaves his wife, Irma, of 65 years; sons, Robert (Chris) of Poland, Ohio, Ronald (Liz) of Bradenton, Florida and Michael (Beth) of Carmel, Indiana; along with four grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua, Meghan and David; his brother, Tom (Debbie) of Poland; sister-in-law, Julie Gabrick, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents; a sister, Mary Jane; two brothers, Edward (Vera) and Ted and sister-in-law, Vera Gabrick.

Visitation will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown, Ohio on Monday, January 2 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Friends may also call on Wednesday, January 3 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

