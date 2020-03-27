Joseph M. Koval, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Koval, 57, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2019.

Joe was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 19, 1962 to the late Paul and Irene Nitupski Koval.

He was a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Chaney High School in 1980.



On November 16, 1991 he was united in marriage to the former Tammy Flowers who survives.



Joe was currently employed by Romer Industries in the sales department. He was best known as “Joey K” a local DJ who passionately provided entertainment and music for countless weddings and events for over 30 years.



Joe was a devoted family man not only to his wife and son but to his brother and sisters. He loved spending time at home with his family.



Besides his wife of 28 years, Joe is survived by his son, Joey; his siblings, Paula Hilton, Bill Koval and Theresa (Dave) Rankin; his niece, Jennifer (Jeff) Saitta; nephews, Gary (Danielle) Hilton and David Rankin and great-niece and nephew, Raeghan and Connor Hilton.



Private services for the immediate family have been held.

