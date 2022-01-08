SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Gillis, 58, of Southington, Ohio, passed away after a long illness, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

He was born June 13, 1963, the son of Robert and Marlyne Gillis.

He attended Labrae Schools and Trumbull County Joint Vocational, studying welding, graduating in 1982.

He is preceded in death by his son, Travis Gillis and mother, Marlyne Gillis.

He was a Navy Veteran and underwater welder. He also held the boxing title on his Navy ship, the USS William H. Stanly.

He had worked at Warren Fab and Kraftmaid, but most recently, hauled the Amish and made many good friends and many of whom he considered family.

He enjoyed the amusement parks, fishing, attending concerts, reading and especially, Steven King novels. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, his beloved dogs and loved to make people laugh at his jokes and storytelling.

He is survived by his son, Jacob Gillis of Lordstown; daughter, Shaina Bachman of Indiana; father, Robert M. Gillis of Leavittsburg; brother, Tony (Angie) Gillis of Tennessee; sisters, Wendy (Trevor) Elza of Farmington, Janine (Keith) Decker of Howland; also, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

