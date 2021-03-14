Joseph M. Corson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Corson, age 67, passed away at his home on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Joseph was born on June 13, 1953 in Plainsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph F. and Judith A. (Powell) Corson.

Joseph had gone to Warren G. Harding High School and attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh where he had received his degree in visual communications and photography.

He had worked at Pittsburgh Hospital in the Pathology Department and at the Magellan Group.

Joseph was a gifted artist. He had an eye when it came to anything artistic. He had owned his own business as an antique restorer and had a knack for creating the perfect match of a color for some of the antiques he was restoring. One of Joseph’s major accomplishments was that he had one of his poetry pieces displayed in the Library of Congress.

Joseph is survived by his siblings, Jeffery A. Corson, James A. Corson and Juanita R. Thomas; his nephews Joseph M. Corson and Jeffery L. Corson; his great-nephew, Joseph I. Corson and many other friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

During this time, no services will be held for Joseph.

