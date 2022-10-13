LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Yochman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Joe was born on February 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard W. and Arlene (Morris) Yochman.

A lifelong resident of the area and a second generation graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

He was the proud Owner/Operator of Joe Yochman Excavating and JakeNick, Inc., for over 27 years. Joe was committed to the community serving on the Jackson-Milton School Board for four years and donating his time and talents to excavating the football field.

A man who loved adventure, he was a private pilot, enjoyed motorcycles and water skiing. As an excavator he created the Lake Utopia Ski Club for area skiers. Joe had a unique vision of the Yochman homestead designing and building the family home and property that included a beautiful lake. He often opened his home and property to his family for reunions and his friends from the AA community.

He will be missed by his sons, Nicholas J. Yochman and Jacob W. Yochman; mother, Arlene; brother, Michael Yochman; sister, Jennifer (Kermit) Lassen; his former wife and mother of his children, Robin Yochman; nieces and nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard and his brother-in-law, Richard Matas.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515 and on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jack Acri officiating.

Burial will follow at Eckis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to Jackson-Milton School Board, 10748 Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, OH 44451, or the Youngstown Area Inter Group –Leavittsburg Home Group, 3373 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

