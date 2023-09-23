CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph K. Byler, 94, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 22, 2023, at Hospice House with his family near his side.

Joseph was born in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, on August 20, 1929, a son of the late Eli and Lydia (Hostetler) Byler.

On August 28, 1954, he married his wife, Patricia and together shared 66 years of marriage and raised three children.

After serving in the United States Army, he and Patricia moved to Ohio, where Joseph was a dedicated truck driver for many years.

He was very active in the Columbiana American Legion and with his longtime place of worship, Church of Our Savior in Salem.

Joe enjoyed traveling, playing cards and Bingo, puttering in his yard, square dancing, bowling and walking. He was able to visit 49 states and Ireland in his travels. In recent years, volunteering with the American Legion, he sold tickets for the Columbiana Street Fair. Joe attended the Shaker Woods Festival all 42 years that it has been held. He prided himself in calling “Candy Bingo with Joe” at Shepherd of the Valley, where he also assisted the pastor in preparing for church services.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, David (Lynn) Byler, John (Hye-Seung) Byler and Cynthia (Ron) Smith Carter; his grandchildren, Patrick, Nicholas, Travis, Thomas, Michael and Brian; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Lily, Eden, Ellie, August and many nieces, nephews and friends at Shepherd of the Valley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Patricia; two sisters and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Joe’s name.

Friends and family may call Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. A funeral service and military honors will follow calling hours at 6:00 p.m.

