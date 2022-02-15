BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph James Haus, 78, of Boardman passed away Saturday afternoon, February 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus.

Joe was born June 22, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph J. and Marian (Graff) Haus.

He graduated from The Rayen School, class of 1961 and attended Kent State University.

Joe retired in 2010 from the Campbell City School System where he served as DRC Teacher and was the Equipment Manager for the football team.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and was an active part of the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association, serving as Vice President, Secretary and may other rolls over the years. He was instrumental in planning their bowling banquets for several years. He enjoyed bowling and watching his granddaughter play softball.

Joe leaves his wife of 58 years, the former Jacqueline Fosseca, whom he married October 3, 1963, three children, Joseph F. (Renee) Haus of Boardman, Kim (Wally) Wasilewski and Doug (Sonya) Haus both of Austintown, one sister, JoAnn (Jack) McMurray of Virginia Beach, four grandchildren, Zachary, Dana, Cassandra and Nicholas, as well as several nieces and nephews and his lifelong best friend, Commander George Goryance.

A Catholic Mass Celebrating Joe’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel.

