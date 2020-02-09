Joseph J. Thomas, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Thomas, 89, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Joseph was born on June 2, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Thomas.

He was a graduate of Campbell High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country in the Korean War.



He worked for Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad and General Fireproofing in Youngstown.

He was a member of St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting coins and vacationing with his family, especially visiting New Orleans.

He was the best husband, father and grandfather and will forever be in our hearts.

Joseph will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Shirley Thomas, whom he married on June 2, 1973; his children, Kenneth (Pam) Thomas of Lordstown, Joseph (Mimi) Thomas of New Orleans, Michael Thomas of Canada and Cheryl (fiancé Robert Harnett) Thomas of Cortland; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Nancy Thomas; close friend, Clara Thomas who he always thought of as another daughter.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dominic Thomas; sister, Virginia Kuboff; brother, Thomas Thomas.

Per his wishes, there are no services and memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice located at 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 in his memory.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes- Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

