Joseph J. Batina, Lordstown Township, Ohio

LORDSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Batina, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones.



Joseph was born on May 14, 1937 in Timblin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Nick and Sophia (Mibolich) Batina.

On February 5, 1972, he married the love of his life, Elaine Batina and they shared 39 wonderful years together before her passing in 2011.



Joseph had proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medic from 1962 until 1966 when he was honorably discharged.

After getting out of the service, he worked as a furniture craftsman for 11 years. Joseph then went on to work at General Motors for 32 years.



There were many things that Joseph enjoyed doing. He loved to putter around the garden, woodwork, spend time with his friends and listen to country music. Even though he loved these things, he did not love them more than his family. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending as much time with them as possible. He was a true family man.



Joseph will be missed dearly by his daughters, Christine (John) Schaeffer and Susan (Alan) Zielinski; his grandchildren, Ashley Schaeffer, Austin Schaeffer, Adam Zielinski and Ryan Zielinski; his sister, Barbara Facemyer and many other family and friends.



Besides for his parents and his wife, Elaine, Joseph is preceded in death by eight siblings.



Visitation for Joseph will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

The service will be on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Francis Katrinak officiating at the funeral home.



Joseph will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made out to the VFW Post 1090, 611 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.



