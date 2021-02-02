Joseph H. Hahn, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H.Hahn, Jr, 85 of Austintown, died early Sunday morning, January 31, at his residence.

Joseph, the oldest of ten children, was born December 24, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph H. and Virginia (Lamb) Hahn, Sr. and was a lifetime area resident.

He served in the U.S. Navy and had worked as an auto transporter for over 30 years for Teamsters Local #377 before retiring in 1998.

Joseph enjoyed going to NASCAR races with his wife and was an avid bowler, belonging to the Senior League at Boardman Lanes.

His wife, the former Betty Lou Hanley, whom he married July 2, 1955, died March 10, 2013.

He leaves his daughter, Lori (Kirk) Ruse of North Jackson; three sons, Kenneth Hahn and James Hahn, both of Austintown and Jeffrey (Beth) Hahn of Youngstown; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joseph also leaves three sisters, Gina (Don) Hoover of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Rhoda (Richard) Loswego of Riverside, California and Michelle (Junior) Lewis of Rogers, Ohio; five brothers, Thomas (Gloria) Hahn of Austintown, Richard (Helga) Hahn of North Carolina, Larry (Gail) Hahn of ArizonaRodger Hahn and Michael (Barb) Hahn, both of Youngstown.

Besides his parents and his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill White and a sister, Dottie Allen.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 4 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family.

Private services will be held for the family.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.