Joseph Edward Black, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Black passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.

Ed, as he went by, was born March 12, 1944 in Prince William County, Virginia the son of Edward Daniel and Nora Joanna (Ross) Black.

He was a 1962 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.

Ed also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Ed worked for the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts. Prior to the clerk of Courts Office Ed was a Bailiff for Judge Economus.

He was a member of the National Cartoonist Society and was an avid cartoonist and animation historian. His work appeared in various legal and cartoon publications including articles he wrote on many renowned cartoonists. He was a radio and T.V. news reporter and weather man for WKBN and WBBW in the ‘70s and 80s.

Ed spoke many languages, including Korean, which he used as a language specialist in the U.S. Army. Ed had an extensive knowledge of classical music and loved listening to WYSU FM.

He leaves three children, Daniel Edward (Jenn) Black, Monica Montgomery and Matthew (Micki) Taylor; four grandchildren, Sabrina, Autumn and Allison Black and Syd Taylor, as well as one brother, Daniel (Marcy) Black; one sister, Camille (Bill) Wade and a niece, Kenzie Hanlon.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Nora Black.

A memorial service for Ed will be held next year.

