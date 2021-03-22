Joseph E. DePaul, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” E. DePaul, 84, passed Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Hospice House of the Valley, post battling a long illness.



Joseph was born February 1, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of the late Dominic and Rose DePaul.



He worked over 30 years as a gifted machinist for LTV Steel, Wean United and closing out his career with United Engineering upon his retirement.

He also was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, in which he served during the Korean War.



Joseph loved old movies, TCM was his favorite channel. He enjoyed nature and Mill Creek Park, watching NASCAR races and listening to opera music. He delved into Youngstown history and anything having to do with Italian food and his Italian heritage. He also loved driving his black Cadillac, sitting outside conversing with all of his buddies and spending time with his best friend Andy.



He leaves behind his wife, Claire P. DePaul of 44 years; his son, Michael (Michele) DePaul; his daughters, Denise (David) Swantek and Michele DePaul; his sister, Eleanor DePaul; his brother, Donald DePaul; grandchildren, Chelsea DePaul, Olivia Snyder, Michael and Ashley Parker; his cherished great-grandchildren, Logan DePaul whom he called Pookah, Preston Parker and granddog, Sable.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter LaPolla, Nick DePaul and Jimmy DePaul and his sister, Marie Thomas.



Joe had a strong love of the Lord and spent quiet mornings with Him in prayer.



In lieu of calling hours, his last wishes were to be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Military Honors and for his family and loved ones to celebrate his life with a large Italian dinner or picnic.

The family requests donations to go to Hospice House of the Valley. It was their compassionate love and care that comforted Joe and his family in his last days!

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.