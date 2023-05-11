CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D. Rizer, 100, of Canfield passed away early Thursday morning, May 11, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

Joseph was born April 6, 1923 in Newburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Lawrence and Rose (Fairell) Rizer and came to this area as a child.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II.

Joseph was a steel worker and mechanic for U. S. Steel, Corp. for 39 years, retiring in 1980.

His wife of 66 years, the former Jean Canfield, whom he married May 18, 1946, died September 16, 2012.

He leaves his daughter, Jody Rizer of Canfield; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Tim Rizer.

There will be no services or calling hours per Joseph’s wishes.

