Joseph D. Botak, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D. Botak, 89, of Canfield passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 19, 2021, at his son’s home in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

Joe was born March 2, 1932, in Youngstown the son of Joseph and Theresa (Yancar) Botak.

Joe retired in 1999 from Edgar Miller Trucking where he was a driver.

He was an Army Veteran and his hobbies included playing polo, hunting and trains.

His wife the former Carol A. Olson, whom he married January 20, 1960, passed away October 12, 1996.

Joe leaves five children, Sue Ann (Tom) Zack and Josephine Theresa Hale, both of Austintown, Betty Lou Haws of Youngstown, Lenny Botak of Pittsburgh, and Joe Botak of Florida. Joe also leaves one sister Dorothy Cardon of Columbiana, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a brother Leonard Patrone.

Friends may call for 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph D. Botak please visit our Tribute Store.