Joseph Charles “Charlie” Wertman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Charles “Charlie” Wertman, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Hospice House.

Charlie was born on June 5, 1943 in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood of Youngstown, the son of the late Edward Wertman and Dorothy (Garver) Burt.



He was a 1961 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Charlie was employed as a machine operator for United Engineering and Foundry later known as Wean United. After 23 years at Wean, he continued his career at Extrusion Dies, Inc. and Buckeye Tool & Die. He retired in 2010 after 30+ years of dedicated employment. While employed full time Charlie made custom orthopedic shoes and braces for many years prior to retirement. Upon retirement he was employed by Mercy Health in the dietary department.

Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took pride in his home and yard. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He enjoyed bowling, boating, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed black powder pistols.

He will be missed by his wife, Kay Bowers Wertman whom he married August 31, 1963; daughter, Lynn (Kevin) Goff; son, Don (Holly) Wertman and two grandchildren, J and Charlie Goff.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy J. Wertman and sister, Penny Iatonna.

The family will receive family and friends at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Celebrant Randi Pappa officiating.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 www.hospiceofthevalley.com/donate.html or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilbourn, GA 30047 www.lbda.org/donate/.



