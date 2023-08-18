POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph C. Ostrowski, 83 of Poland, formerly of Austintown who passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 15 at his residence.

Joseph was born March 23, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Walter and Hazel (Scheier)Ostrowski and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School in 1958 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Joseph was retired from the Tamarkin Company where he worked as a warehouseman.

He was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post #3767 and the Youngstown Maennerchor. Joseph was a former member of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club and the North Coast PT Cruisers.

Joe was a true car enthusiast and especially loved classic muscle cars. He even restored his 1966 Shelby GT350H Mustang which won multiple “Best In Show” and “Fan Favorite” awards in the many car shows he attended. Joe was a talented artist from a young age and he created many beautiful paintings of concept cars, landscapes and still lifes. He loved to travel and looked forward to trips to Fort Myers, Florida, taking cruises through the Bahamas and going any place that was warm.

His wife of 43 years, the former Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Orr, whom he married April 10, 1965, passed away August 29, 2008.

To cherish his memory, Joseph leaves his three daughters, Theresa (Dave) Anzelmo of Austintown, Christine Thomas of Poland and Jennifer Belknap of Austintown; three grandchildren, Michela (Mike) Bocchine, Jackson (Deborah Swegan) Belknap and Vincent Otake and a great-granddaughter, Amaryllis. He also leaves a brother, John Ostrowski of Las Vegas, Nevada; his many family and friends and beloved pups, Ruby, Luna and Mar.

Besides his parents and his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Otake; a son-in-law, John Thomas and an infant daughter, Tina Marie.

Per Joe’s wishes, there will be no callings; only private services for family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

