MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph (Bud) Shaffer, Jr. took a peaceful morning nap and woke up in Heaven on May 10, 2022. He had been briefly ill but his passing was sudden and devastating to his family.

Bud was born to Joe, Sr. and Elsie Shaffer on November 30, 1946.

He graduated from Mineral Ridge High School and went on to work with the UAW at General Motors for 42 years.

Bud coached his daughters softball teams and was President of the Mineral Ridge Band Boosters for many years as his children made their way through school. He was a very active father in his kids lives and went above and beyond to support them in whatever endeavor they chose. Bud loved to golf and work on cars with his son and grandson. He enjoyed cheering on his granddaughter Jersey at her volleyball games and his grandson Joey as he played the drums for the Howland Marching Band. Papa will be especially missed by Jersey as she was raised by her Grammy & Papa as if she was their youngest daughter.

Our family takes comfort in knowing Bud is now reunited with his beloved dog Benji who he missed dearly.



Bud was well loved in his community but no one loved him more then his family.



Bud is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Antoinette Shaffer; his sister Connie Denk; his son Joe Shaffer, Sr. (Nicole); his daughters Becky Blackburn (Tom) and Jill Colburn (Chuck); his step-sons Scott Tucker (Sarah) and Jeff Tucker (Sammi); his grandchildren Jessica Rolland (Justin); Jenna Colburn, Christopher Cole (Abbie), Sabrina Nicholson, Hannah Colburn, Jersey Tucker, Joey Shaffer Jr., Nathan Colburn, Amara Davis, Gunner Jack, Jeffrey Tucker Jr and Julie Tucker. Bud will also be sorely missed by his seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bud was preceded in death by parents and his sister Betty Lovas.

In honor of Bud’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



To send flowers to the family of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.