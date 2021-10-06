Joseph Bernard Stelluto, II, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bernard Stelluto II., 51, passed away on Thursday September 23, 2021, as St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on August 26, 1970, in Youngstown the son of Joseph B. Sr. and Kathy (Barvitski) Stelluto.

He was a 1989 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Joe enlisted in the Naval Reserves Seabees out of high school as a heavy machinery operator.

He continued his education, graduating from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

Joe worked for 25 years at Continental Airlines as a Jet Mechanic ending at United Express Jet Airlines as the Maintenance Supervisor.

Joe enjoyed boating and spending time at the gun range. His happiest moments where spent vacationing with his family.

He is survived by his father, Joseph B. (Lorraine) Stelluto Sr., his mother Kathy (fiancé Robert Mertz) Stelluto, a daughter Adria Aldina Stelluto and her mother Becki Stelluto, one brother, Michael W. (Melissa) Stelluto, a nephew Michael W. Stelluto Jr. and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins who meant so much to him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Ruth Barvitski, and his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Elvira Stelluto.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where a memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society in Joe’s memory.

