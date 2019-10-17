Joseph Anthony Viole, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Anthony Viole, age 86, formerly of Cortland, passed away Monday afternoon, October 14 at Trumbull Memorial.



Joe was born October 30, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Antonio and Catherina (Mazzeo) Viole.

Joe was a graduate of Springfield Central Catholic and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



Joe was a Machinist at Wean Manufacturing and Glunt Machine retiring in 1992.



Joe will be remembered as a friendly and personable character. He relished the memories of Designer Two Fabrics, the quilt store he shared with his wife.



Besides his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Pearl E. “Peg” Viole, who he married July 1, 1978, she died February 28, 2013; his three sisters, Annunciata Cameneti, Dominica Tripodi and Nina Viole and two brothers, Dominic and Frank Viole.



Joe is survived by his stepdaughter, Christina Ervin; his nieces, Catherine Cheffo, Rose Mucci, Barbara Wagle, Catherine Viole, Nancy Tabor and Suzanne Hickey and two nephews, Anthony Viole and Larry Tripodi.



Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer- Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Cameneti, officiant.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406



