MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Paul (JP) Snyder, 54 of Yoder, Indiana and of Mineral Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Yoder, Indiana.

Jonathan was born September 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of David and Mary (Kirtos) Snyder.

A 1986 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, JP was a standout defensive end football player. He was a member of the 1985 ICL team and named the Trumbull County player of the year. He was also named to the Ohio State Honorary team. He attended Youngstown State University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management online.

JP began his career with General Motors working for a subcontractor before becoming the paint manager with General Motors in Lordstown and then transferring to Indiana as the maintenance manager of the body shop.

JP was a man of faith who mentored youth not only in church but also on the football field, where he was well known for his “punisher shirt.” He coached his sons and countless others in various sports and was a role model to many.

He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting. He was the #1 Steelers fan.

Jonathan leaves his wife, the former Kristen Koker, whom he married September 10, 1994; two sons, Kai (Abbey) and Jacob (Shauna) Snyder; his honorary son, Mason Fales; his mother, Mary Snyder; brother, Steven (Teresa) Snyder; sister, Deborah (Patrick) Williams; father-in-law, Leonard Koker; special nephews and nieces and his faithful canine companion, Buck.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Snyder; grandparents, Steve and Martha Kirtos and his mother-in-law, Sandra Koker.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where a celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Healthy Hearts and Paw Project, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield, OH 44403, or a charity of your choice.

JP’s family would encourage you to wear your favorite Steelers gear to his celebration of life!

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Jonathan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.