AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan David Habeger, 54, of Austintown, unexpectedly passed away on December 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

Jonathan, affectionately known as Jon, was born August 25, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of the William Gardner and Barbara Ann (Crane) Habeger.

Jon was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked many years as a sheet metal worker and was member of Local #33.

Jon enjoyed anything along side the people he loved, fishing, golfing, watching sports and spending time at the beach with his family in Florida. His weekends were dedicated to his best friends and family watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys.

He is preceded in death by his father William and his cousin Jimmy Habeger.

He is survived by his daughter, Gionna R. Habeger (Seth Balogh); his mother Barbara; his siblings William G. Habeger Jr. and Sheila M. (Michael) Kosmo; his granddaughter Wrenleigh R. Balogh and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, Ohio 44512, from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

