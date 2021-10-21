Jon William Blosser, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon William Blosser of Howland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021, while on a job site.

He was born on April 3, 1977, in Warren, Ohio and was the son of James and Sue Blosser.

He graduated from Howland High School in 1995.

Jon had a lot of positives in his life. His sense of humor was wonderful and on point, sometimes with a little sarcasm thrown in. We could always count on Jon to put us in a happy mood with his quick “one-liners.” He also had a kind heart especially for animals and tried to help every stray that crossed his path. His pet parakeets, fish, guinea pig and cats were always treated with love under his care.



Jon could fix anything, which started from childhood. When he was four years old, he took apart a nonworking speaker, found the problem and then put it back together again in working order. When he was ten years old, he earned enough money to buy a ceiling fan and unbeknownst to his mother, he installed that ceiling fan (after he thankfully turned off the electricity to his bedroom) because he could not wait for his father to get home to do it. In adulthood, he could figure out how to fix almost anything. He also did beautiful bodywork on cars.



Jon was owner/operator of JB’S Restoration and Renovation, LLC. and took pride in every restoration that he did. He was known as a hard worker and always tried to do the job the right way.



He leaves behind his mother and father, James and Sue Blosser of Howland, Ohio; a daughter, Shayla Rader of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Robert (Kristi) Blosser of Avon Lake, Ohio; a niece, Mackenzie Blosser of Kent, Ohio and a nephew Hayden Blosser of Avon Lake, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.



Donations may be made to The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, or to The Trumbull County Dog Pound, 7501 Anderson Avenue, Warren, OH 44484



Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he has died, yet shall he live and everyone who believes in me shall never die” John 11:25-26.

