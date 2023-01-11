AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolene J. Menning, 80, of Austintown, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Jolene was born November 27, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph J. Jones and Arlene (Gray) Jones. She lived in the area her entire life.

Raised on the West Side, Jolene was a graduate of Chaney High School 1960. She was a dedicated member to the Chaney High Reunion Club, Friendship Club and Croatian Club.

She worked in banking until her retirement in 2004.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Jolene will always be remembered for her love, friendship, kindness and great sense of humor. Often the butt of the joke, she never minded as long as everyone was laughing.

She always enjoyed good food, good friends, good times and never met a wine she didn’t like.

Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren. She rarely missed their activities, and was always their number one fan. She maintained an active lifestyle and loved dancing, playing cards, gardening and walking her dog. What Jolene loved most though was spending time with family and friends, creating memories to cherish forever.

On April 25, 1964, Jolene married Robert M. Menning after falling in love from that initial introduction while rollerskating. They celebrated 38 years of marriage before his passing, June 3, 2002.

Jolene will be deeply missed by her two children, Claudia (Mark) Plunkett of Salem and Mark Menning of San Rafael, California; her beloved grandchildren, Jake, Natalie and Nicholas, brother-in-law Richard (Nancy) Menning, brother-law Gary Beu, nieces, nephews, and great friends who were like her “sisters”. She will also be greatly missed by her loyal dog, Sadie.

Besides her husband, Jolene was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Jones, and sister-in-law Carol Beu.

Family and friends will be received 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Lane funeral home, Austintown Chapel at 6:00 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Jolene’s name be made to the American Cancer Society.

To send flowers to the family of Jolene, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.