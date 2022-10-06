WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnda Mabery Holston, age 72 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston and her parents.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In her spare time, she could be found spinning, weaving and knitting. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places.

She stayed connected with her community and friends as much as possible. A member of the Youngstown Weavers Guild and was involved in the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her sons, Ray (Katie) Holston of Sylvania, Ohio and Lewis (Brandy) Holston of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah and Bella Holston, of Sylvania, Ohio; sister, Marsha (Fred) Wise of Huntington, West Virginia and aunts, Joy Corn and Orleen Stoltz.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, with funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

A second calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638, with a graveside service and interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

