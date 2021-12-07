WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Novak, 99, passed away Friday evening, December 3, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



John was born on May 16, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Novak.



He was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps as Military Police during WWII. He served during the Battle of Dutch Harbor at the Aleutian Islands. While on the islands he guarded German prisoners and then served at Langley Island and was honorably discharged in 1945.



He was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Warren and employed with Grinnell Corp for 15 years until he retired in 1974.

In 1975 he became a cancer survivor.

He also volunteered at Salem Hospital, bringing candy to the patients and taking care of family members.



He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time in the sun, whether he was hunting, fishing, or out at his home in Pennsylvania. Every winter he would travel to visit his sister, Beea in Simi Valley, California; sister-in-law, Helen Munz in Laughlin, Nevada and Aunt Helen’s in Santa Susana, California and Vegas.



John will be deeply missed by his son, Alford L. Novak; stepdaughter, Sue Moore; 26 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Novak, whom he married on March 1, 1948 and passed on December 27, 1968; his companion of 35 years, Betty Lesek; daughters, Virginia Lee Scarpaci and Wanda Carlitto; stepsons, John and Tommy Lesek; brothers, Joseph and Edward Novak and sisters, Frances Bartholomew and Beatrice Burbach.



A private service will be held and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in memory of John.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of John William Novak please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.