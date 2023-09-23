NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Breegle, Sr., 88, passed away at home on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

John was born on February 15, 1935, in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, the son of John W. and Anna Belle Van Dyke Breegle.

On December 24, 1953, he was united in marriage to the former Eleanor Rosky, with whom he shared seventy years of marriage.

John was employed by Copperweld Steel Company as a pipe fitter for 40-years.

John was a member of North Mar Church.

He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, he and his wife traveled to Florida to watch the Pirates during spring training. John loved being outdoors camping at Wolfs Den Campground in Knox, Pennsylvania and in his younger years, hunting at his camp in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, Timothy (Kim) Breegle; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his sister, Bertha Lane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John W. Breegle Jr. and siblings, Sam Breegle, Mary Lou Katic, Doris Hodgekiss, Barbara Green and Jo Ann Shaffer.

Per John’s request no services will be held.

To leave condolences to the family, please visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.