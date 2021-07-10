John Wesley Miller, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Wesley Miller, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, July 8, 2021 at his residence.

John, affectionately known as Jack, was born August 16, 1936 in Girard, a son of the late Olin W. and Irene M. (Pearce) Miller.

A lifelong area resident, Jack was a graduate of McDonald High School.

Soon after, he was drafted into the United States Army and served at Fort Knox prior to the escalation of the Vietnam War. It is there that he met his future wife, the former Patricia Kerswell, who was also serving in the United States Army. Jack and Pat, while on leave were married in McDonald on September 21, 1963. After being honorably discharged, Jack and Pat returned to McDonald to make their home.

He worked at RMI Titanium where he retired after 38 years of service.

Jack loved all sports, especially baseball, and was a loyal fan of the Red Sox to the degree he would create his own stats log. From a young age, Jack enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues throughout his life. He made a point of walking the neighborhood enjoying visits with his friends. A voracious reader, Jack enjoyed the challenge of mastering words while playing Scrabble and would occasionally write poetry.

The annual Miller family vacations were a priority to Jack. These vacations were enthusiastically anticipated by the entire family whether methodically planned or impromptu.

Jack was an active member of the Woodland Park United Methodist Church where he was a lay speaker and served on numerous committees. He loved his God and he loved his church family.

Jack will be forever remembered for his fun wit and his love of peanut butter “creamy”.

Jack leaves his two daughters, Martha Centofanti of Struthers and Teresa Gillespie of Niles; two grandchildren, Jessica and Zachary. Jack also leaves a sister, Marilyn Makar of Austintown; a brother, Bill (Betty) Miller of McDonald; sister-in-law, Linda Miller of McDonald and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Pat of 45 years, who died November 22, 2008; six brothers, Larry (Mary Jane), Richard (Val), Edward “Ted,” Jim, Bob and David Miller; brothers-in-laws, George Makar and Bob Kerswell and a sister-in-law, Claudia Kerswell.

Friends may call Monday, July 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Woodland Park United Methodist Church, 601 Ohio Avenue, McDonald.

A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Vijay Shah, Lane Ambulance and McDonald Fire Department for their unconditional support.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Woodland Park United Methodist Church.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.