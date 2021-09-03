John W. Wallace, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND- John W. Wallace, age 84, passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at Cortland Health Care after a period of declining health.



John was born January 14, 1937 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Boyd and Bertha (Fetterman) Wallace.



He retired from General Motors as a Weamer with over 27 years of employment.



John was a member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge #529 F&AM, where he served as a Past Master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown.



John will be remembered for his “can do” attitude; he was a tinkerer as well, he could fix or improve anything.



John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he served overseas in Germany.



John is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Sylvia Risher. His son, John Wallace; his grandchildren, Cameron and Hannah; a brother Jim Wallace of Pennsylvania.



Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Wallace, his brother Tom VanSwearingen and sister Susan Pratt.



Friends may call 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland. Pastor David Luther will conduct the funeral service beginning at 12 Noon in the funeral home.

Interment in Hillside Cemetery.

