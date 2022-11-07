GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health.

John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of Walter and Charlotte (Hiedinger) Meredith.

He was a graduate of South High School class of 1963.

John was a member of the Painters and Carpenters Unions and had retired from Girard City Schools in 2011 with 25 years of service where he was the head of maintenance.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees, among other committees. John was always willing to help someone in need.

His hobbies included trains, carpentry, oil painting, fishing, taking care of his lawn, watching the sun set and collecting beach glass.

His wife, the former Sharron Bigley, whom he married May 29, 1971, passed away February 3, 2013.

John leaves four children, Cynthia (Bob) Burlingame of Youngstown, Stacey Hofus of Canfield, Noel Smith of Canfield and Shane Meredith of Girard; seven grandchildren, Johnathon, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew, Sara, Isaac and Cruz, as well as one brother, Thomas Meredith of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Beside his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Olive Shuster and Marilyn Briguglio.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at Noon.

To send flowers to the family of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.