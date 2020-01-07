John W. Kruppa, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Kruppa, beloved “Uncle Bill”, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Community Skilled Care after a brief illness.

John was born September 17, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of Edwin and Mary (Leish) Kruppa.



John was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

He retired from Packard Electric where he worked as a tool and die maker.

He belonged to the Moose Lodge in Conneaut, Ohio.

He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and spending time with his nephews. He enjoyed life, spending the last 30-plus winters in Pine Island, Florida where he had many fishing and poker buddies.



John is survived by his nephews, Victor David (Linda) Kruppa of Tucson, Arizona, James E. Kruppa of Livonia, Michigan, Robert V. (Debbie) Kruppa of Champion, William V. (Kim) Kruppa of Cortland, Mark Kruppa of Brookfield and Pete Kruppa of Texas and nieces, Jeannette Lesko of Michigan and Dianna Reed of Sylvania.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Betty Lou; two brothers, Victor and Peter and sister, Mary Ann Passifume.



Funeral arrangements will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 8, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.