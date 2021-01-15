John W. “Jack” Landers, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. “Jack” Landers, Jr., 77, passed away Monday morning, January 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman, following a battle with Covid-19.



Jack was born on January 14, 1943 in Youngstown, son of the late John and Margaret Landers Sr.



He was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Jack was a United States Navy veteran, having served aboard the USS Constellation CV-64 and a Vietnam veteran. He spent most of his life working in the steel mills until he retired from Copperweld Steel in Warren.



He enjoyed fishing, traveling to Vegas, his Jeep, spending time with his group of veterans at the VFW, having breakfast every Friday with his friends and spending time with his family.



Jack will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Vicky Landers; his first wife and mother of his children Cindy (Courtney) Landers; children, Jeff Landers, Tim (Ann Marie) Landers and Michelle (James) Battaglia; grandchildren, Savannah Chilcote, Abram Berry, Brian Landers, Kevin Landers, Kaitlyn Battaglia, Emma Battaglia and Anthony Battaglia; brothers, Mike (Itala), Tom, Joe (Linda), Phil (Maryann) and Jerry Landers.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren.



