John W. Dawson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Dawson, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019.

John was born, October 2, 1928, in Lumberport, West Virginia, the son of William S. and Pearl (Meek) (Dawson).

John worked as a highway patrolman for ten years before moving to General Motors Lordstown, where he retired in 1995 as a production manager.

He was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1946-1948.

John was a member of the American Legion and also a member of the Cedar Lodge 430 F&AM.

He was also a former member of Canfield Presbyterian Church.

John enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Tuesday GM Retiree Golf League. But, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

His wife of 52 years, the former Mary L. Ferrell, whom he married June 23, 1950, passed away, May 1, 2002.

John leaves to cherish his memory, two nieces, Pamela; his caregiver, Deborah and his nephew, Michael.

Besides his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Bruce Dawson.

Following John’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

A small service celebrating his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MVI Hospice in John’s name.

