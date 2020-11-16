John V. Williams, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John V. Williams, 71, of North Jackson, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Born February 12, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, John was the son of John L. and Katherine (Neeley) Williams.



John served his country in the United States Army Airborne Division (101st) Screaming Eagle.



He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors.



John leaves behind his son, Christian Williams; his daughter, Amelia Williams; his brother, Bruce; his sister, Katherine Gifford and his many grandchildren.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lenore Goist.



Per John’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

