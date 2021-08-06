John Thomae, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomae, 93 passed away on August 3, 2021, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

John was born on June 6, 1928, in Transylvania, Romania the only son of Johann and Katharina Eisner Thomae.

He attended school in Romania completing his education in industrial courses.

He was employed by South Side Hospital as a maintenance supervisor for 25 years retiring in 1990.

John lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel from coast to coast. He enjoyed the long rides and scenery along the way. He also enjoyed Carribean cruises and seeing beautiful islands. His favorite vacation was in Hawaii. He traveled internationally and was able to visit his birthplace and childhood home in Transylvania.

He never missed an opportunity to see new places. When he was home, he spent much of his time outdoors. He loved building bird feeders and taking care of his flowers that were all around his house. His favorite were his red geraniums. The time he spent indoors, were building computers and electronics. He could fix anything.

His Saxon heritage was an important part of his life and music. A devoted father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

John will be missed by his daughters Linda Avery, Hildegarde (Tonnie) Tucker and Gertrude (Steve Pompura) Thomae, sisters Sophia Pusztai and Marge Shuger, grandchildren John, Pamela (Mike), Priscilla (Brian), Sonny, Jennifer and Rachael, great grandchildren Lauren, Mason, Seth and Aiden and his nieces, nephews and great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son in law David Avery, sister Katharina Reschner and brother in laws Martin Reschner, Tibor Pusztai and Paul Shuger.

Visitation will be held on Sunday August 8, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel where a funeral service will be held Monday August 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Greenhaven Cemetery.

