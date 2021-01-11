John T. Palmer, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Palmer, passed away due to complications of surgery and COVID on Friday, December 11, 2020.

John is survived by his loving children, Collin (Stephanie) Palmer and Danny (Kathy) Palmer, along with the mothers of his children, Fran Palmer and Jean Cook, respectively. Additionally, he leaves behind four sisters, Cecilia (Dolly) Hitzel, Kathleen (Kate) Fenlason and Monica (Joseph) Sedlack and three brothers, James (Yollie) Palmer, Edwin Palmer and Thomas (Patricia) Palmer.

John was born on October 4, 1936 in Painesville, Ohio to Cecil Palmer and Winifred Whelan.

He joined the Marines after graduating from Painesville Harvey High School.

After serving in the Marines, he returned home marrying Jean Boyles having a son, Danny, who now resides in Ashtabula.

John joined the Navy and proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was very dedicated and caring towards the troops. His primary responsibility was providing the troops with proper armory.

After Vietnam, John transferred to the KMCS Military Base in Hawaii, where he met his second wife, Fran Teron. Together they had Collin who has now settled in California. During that time in Hawaii, he adopted the Aloha spirit in Hawaii, learning how to scuba dive, as well as participate in marathons. John carried that Aloha spirit the rest of his life.

Eventually John returned to Ohio to be closer to his family. John was the person who exemplified the quote, “he’d give you the shirt off your back” helping anyone in need.

After spending almost two years back and forth from the hospitals and nursing homes battling his health, John’s fighting spirit helped him get back at home for several months with his friend, Patty Wagner, as well as family and friends enjoying the life of freedom until he was finally called home on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Thank you, John for being a father, a husband, a brother and true fiend to all…We Love You!

John has been laid to rest at Greenhaven there will be a military memorial service to be announced in the future.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.