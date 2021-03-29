John T. “Jack” Vasko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. “Jack” Vasko, 82, of Boardman, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Mercy Health in Boardman after a brief illness.

John was born April 20, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late John J. and Ann D. (Horvath) Vasko and was a lifelong area resident.

He was proud to have grown up in the Lansingville area of Youngstown and was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

John went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann (Burnham) Vasko in 1959, who precedes him in death.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the General Motors Institute (Kettering) in Flint, Michigan, and a Master’s from Kent State University.

From a young age, John was always an active member in the automotive community; he built his first car before he was able to drive. He went on to teach auto mechanics at Choffin Career Center, where he inspired many of his students; together, they won many regional and national Plymouth Troubleshooting Contests. John later worked for the State of Ohio’s Department of Vocational Education through Kent State University; where he met his former wife, Joyce A. Vasko.

He was an active member of Youngstown Rod & Custom and Mahoning Valley Old Car Club. John also played the accordion in different bands over the years; his first at 14. He was a founding member of the PennOhio Polka Pals and his musical successes were awarded with a Grammy Nomination.

He was a member of St. Charles Parish of Boardman and enjoyed going to the YMCA, where he made many friends. John always considered the friends he made over the years to be like family.

He will be remembered by the community and missed by many including his children, Kathleen (Michael) Gahagan, Karen Vasko (Chuck Ledsome) and Ken (Barbara) Vasko; seven grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Kaylee Gahagan, Kira Vasko, Melanie and John Logorda, Haley Johntony, and Dakota and Hunter Ledsome and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ron (Judie) Vasko, brothers-in-law Edward Moore, James (Trudy) Burnham, and sister-in-law Joyce (Raymond) Berardi; nieces and nephews Stacie Richter (Vasko), Dr. Michelle Yuhas (Moore), James R. Burnham, Lisa Burnham, Renee Wills, Raymond Berardi, Diane Yozwiak (Berardi); and friend and former wife, Joyce A. Vasko.

Besides his parents and his wife, Barbara, John is preceded in death by a sister Patricia A. (Vasko) Moore and nephew Mark Moore.

Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Lariccia Family Community Center in Boardman Park from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family will be observing social distancing measures.

Friends with classic cars are welcome to bring them.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed and will go towards a Memorial at Boardman Park. Donations may be made at: gf.me/u/zn4sbh