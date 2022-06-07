HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Snyder, 89, of Howland, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022.

He was born April 20, 1933, in Warren, Ohio to Joe and Ethelynn “Shep” Snyder.

John graduated from Saint Mary’s High School and Youngstown University in 1956 with a degree in Business Administration and Merchandising.

John was drafted into the Army in 1956, serving at Fort Lewis in Washington.

He married Paula Clark on February 17, 1962, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage but for her passing the day before.

John spent the majority of his working career with Packard Electric. He began his career as millwright helper and proudly rose to Sales Manager, from which he retired after 35 years of service. In his retirement years, John continued to stay active as a courier for Valley Health Systems, which offered him the opportunity to share his gift of gab with those he encountered during his day.

John loved to tell a good story or joke to his friends or family, often resulting in a laugh, a smile, or an even eye roll from the recipient. He loved spending time with their family, including his children, Jeff (Cathleen) of Cincinnati and Susan (Michelle) of Columbus and granddaughter, Jillian. As life progressed, John and Paula settled into a comfortable daily routine, working in the yard and his vegetable garden, washing cars, or enjoying a cold beer with friends. He could always be counted on for a laugh or smile.

When his children were younger, John was active in their sports, spending endless hours on the sidelines in the sun, rain or snow, home or away.

John is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, JoAnne and brother, Sam.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, spend the day with someone important to you. Visit, tell stories and enjoy the beverage of your choice. Treasure that time, it’s gone much too soon.

Memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

