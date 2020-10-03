John Robert Waggoner, Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Robert Waggoner, Sr., age 84, passed away early Friday morning, October 2 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Jack was born November 23, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph M. and Jemima (Shuler) Waggoner. He was a 1953 graduate of New Castle High School.

Jack was a mechanical engineer, his professional career spanned over 50 years, he began at Johnson Bronze in New Castle and was brought to Ohio to work with the Wean Company in Warren, his career continued with several other local manufacturers.

Jack married the love of his life, the former Ethel M. Dudash on August 3, 1956. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together.

Jack loved sports! He was an avid Steelers fan!

He was a member and past president of the Howland Athletic Club for over 15 years. He coached and umpired many little and pony league baseball games and summer basketball leagues as well. Jack was proud of his hole-in-one that he got at Old Avalon on hole #5.

Jack was a devoted family man, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jack treasured their family tradition of spending Sunday’s together.

Besides his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his son, Daniel J. Waggoner; his brother, Charles Waggoner.

Jack leaves his beloved wife, Ethel; his daughter, Terry (Steve) Moore; his son, John R. (Dawn) Waggoner, Jr.; three grandchildren, Daniel J. Waggoner, Jr., John R. (Emma Hannon) Waggoner, III and Emily Waggoner; two brothers, Charles (Joanne) Waggoner and George (Verla) Waggoner; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Howland Township Cemetery on Route 46 in Howland. Social distancing will be observed.

