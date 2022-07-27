CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Switter, age 79 of Cortland, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.

He was born on April 12, 1943, to the late Ralph O. and Cecelia Clementz Switter.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joan, Dolores, Rita, Rose Ann, Mary and Marie and brothers, David, Gerald and Charles.



John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a devoted friend.

He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1961, then served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

He worked for General Electric for almost 40 years until his retirement.



In his spare time John enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors. He was a member of the National Council of Corvette Clubs, and the Mahoning Valley Corvettes. He loved drag racing and working on his wife’s Corvette. In addition, he was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.



He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Emogene Cerny Switter; children, Renee (Albert) Pospisil of Cortland and Daniel (Julia) Switter of Hollywood, Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher and Riley; sisters, Karen (James) McManus of Alabama and Kate (Brian) McNeeley of Florida; brother, Bernard (Rose) Switter of Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, your contributions to American Cancer Society will be appreciated.



Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

