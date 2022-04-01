CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Balog, 71 of Canfield, died early Thursday morning, March 31, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

John was born July 6, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late John Edward and Adella (Schmidt) Balog and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1968 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration from Youngstown State University.

John was a school teacher at Jackson-Milton for over 30 years, retiring in 2003. He started his career teaching 7th and 8th grade History and went on to teach Social Studies, Economics, Government and World History at the high school level. John was a student council advisor, junior and senior class advisor and prom advisor. He enjoyed taking his senior class students to Washington, D.C. for a week every year. John also worked for his father, who owned Balog Builders, building homes.

He was a model train enthusiast and collector. He loved to dabble in the stock market, was an avid gardener and florist and had made flowers for weddings for his friends and two daughters. John enjoyed reading and constantly wanted to learn. He loved politics and never turned down a chance to debate politics. He loved baseball, a die hard Cleveland Indians fan and most importantly watching his grandson, Hayden, play.

He leaves his wife, the former Brenda M. Little, whom he married August 4, 1973; two daughters, Kristen (Eric) Stuhlmann of Boardman and Kerri (Aaron) Schwab of Austintown and his grandson, Hayden. John also leaves a sister, Joni (Ken) Baker of Berlin Center.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 10 from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of material tributes to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or to the Folds of Honor

To send flowers to the family of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.