John R. Mamula, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Mamula, Jr., age 85, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Hospital.



John was born October 26, 1934 in Niles, Ohio to the late John R., Sr. and Nellie Mamula.

He was a graduate of Niles High School and proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a First Sergeant. John also served six years in the Army Reserve as a Communication Chief.



John worked for Copperweld Steel in Warren for 18 years as a machinist. He then retired from Thrivent Financial/ AAL after working 13 years as a district representitive.



John enjoyed every minute he had outdoors, whether tending his yard or marveling in the beauty of Lake Erie. He also took great pride in barbequing his ethnic meats for his family and friends.



Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Guy.



John is survived by his children, John R. Mamula III, Martha (Charles) Bergana, Rochelle (Tim) Gallo, Kevin (Lisa) Mamula and Danielle (Fred) Noday; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Mamula, Vanessa Mamula, Mitchell Mamula, Jessica Garthe, Jason Bergana, Danielle Murphy, Jacob Fulmer, Franchesca Noday, Miranda Noday, Freddy Noday, Diana Mamula and Nathanial Mamula; seven great-grandchildren, Allyson, Peyton, Evelynn, Elliott, Cailyn, Patrick and Zachary and a sister, Doris Kuszmaul.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for John will be held at a later date.

He was laid to rest at Crown Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors.

If you would like to join John’s family in the celebration of his life please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-mamulas-celebration-of-life-tickets-101722928016 for more details.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with John’s family.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of John R. Mamula, Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.