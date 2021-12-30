AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Corporal John P. Zechender U.S.M.C. finished his last day of duty. He now rests with his wife of 44 years, Anna M. Zechender.

John was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on October 23, 1934.

John was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and George and two sisters, Ruth and Jessie (Girly).

John is survived by a sister, Sarah (Sally) and several nieces and nephews.

John was a proud Marine who served in the Korean war, stationed on the border between north and south Korea.

John worked for many years as a cabinet maker building custom vans and motor homes. John retired from Sam’s Warehouse Club in Niles Ohio.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lane Funeral Home – Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for family only.

Friends and guests may visit from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the funeral home.

Interment will immediately follow at Lordstown Cemetery.

In leu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local veteran’s assistance organization. To send flowers to the family of John P. Zechender please visit our Tribute Store.