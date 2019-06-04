John P. Klamut Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Klamut, 87, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

John was born on May 9, 1932 in Ravenna to Joe and Martha (Dussel) Klamut.

After graduating from Ravenna High School, John joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served as a Seabee working as a heavy equipment operator in the Philippines during the Korean War.

Upon his honorable discharge, John spent his career working as a machinist for Taylor-Winfield Corporation. He retired in 1992.

On February 20, 1960, John was united in marriage to the former Goldie Mistovich who preceded him in death in 2014.

John enjoyed staying active in the Cortland Men’s Golf League on Friday evenings at Tamer Win and bowling on Thursdays.

Always patriotic, John was an active member of the Polish Legion of the American Veterans (PLAV), Navy Seabee Veterans of America, Korean War Veterans Chapter #137, the American Legion and VFW Post 6263.

He loved listening to polka music but most importantly John loved to make people smile by telling jokes.

John is survived by his children, Jill (Michael) Yahner, Justin Klamut and Glen (Kelly) Klamut and his grandchildren, Greer, Bryn, Katie, Alan, Nathan and Paul; as well as, many other relatives and friends.

Besides his wife of almost 54 years, John was preceded in death by his brother, Norm Klamut and parents.

Visitation for John will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Drive, Cortland where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m.

Burial with military honors will be at Hillside Cemetery.

Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to Cortland Christian Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

