John P. Jones, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Jones, 83, of Canfield, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.



Born June 3, 1937 in Canfield, Ohio, John was the son of Adam and Marie (Sereg) Jones.



John served his country in the United States Army Infantry in Korea.

Prior to retirement in 2001, John was a brick mason for over 50 years.

He married the former Sandra Wilson on February 24, 1962 and and together they raised a family.

He attended Mahoning Avenue Methodist Church. He was a member of Bricklayers Local 8 and a former bowler with the Sportsman League at Camelot.

He loved reading and bus rides to the casino. He was also an avid Notre Dame fan. But even more than that, he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in various sporting activities.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Edward, Robert and Thomas Jones, his sister Norma Saffron and his nephews Robert and Larry Jones.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Sandra; his children Michael (Julie) Jones and Kristin Kalna; his grandchildren Michael Jones, Brittany Jones, Savanna Kalna, Jaycie Kalna and Ricky Kalna and his great grandsons Michael and Carter.



Per John’s wishes there will be a private service and he will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

