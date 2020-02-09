John O. Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John O. Johnson, 68, passed away at Omni Manor on February 5, 2020.

John was born on January 15, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John W. and Ella Belle (Walker) Johnson.

John enjoyed going to the workshops at Fairhaven, the Enrichment Center, Tall Oak Manor and Gateways.

John will be remembered for his cheerful and strong personality, which will be missed by many.



John is survived by his brother, David L. Johnson and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Edward J. Johnson and his sister, Juanita Raimey.



Visitation for John will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m..



Interment will be held at Pineview Memorial Park.

