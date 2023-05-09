FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John (Mike) McCarthy of Fowler passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2023, in the city of Green, Ohio.

John was born in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Lillian McCarthy on July 11, 1927.

Dad attended Vienna High School, but he left shortly before graduation to work to help support his family.

He joined the United States Army in 1945 and was stationed at Kelly Field, Texas as part of the 4th Air Force. He worked in the weather bureau plotting weather patterns for missions and supply drops.

On October 9, 1953, John married the love of his life Donna Graham in Angola, Indiana.

John had many jobs during his life, but he retired from Heckett Engineering after 40 years. During his retirement John loved gardening, spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling the eastern United States with his wife, Donna, and serving at Cortland Trinity Baptist Church.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Donna on April 12, son Michael McCarthy, parents John and Lillian McCarthy, and brothers Robert McCarthy and Alan McCarthy.

John is survived by daughters Kathleen (Gary) Schrecengost of Fowler and Christiane (Attila) Varga of Hartville, daughter-in-law, Nancy McCarthy of Brunswick , grandchildren Kari, Cory, Craig (Tiffany) Schrecengost, Jamie (Jack) Yahnert, Erin (Noel) Moore, Olivia and Faith Varga, and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Road in Cortland, Ohio where John and Donna were charter members. Calling hours will immediately precede the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A military service will follow at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to Light of Life Ministries P.O. Box 283 Hazel Park, Michigan 48030.

Arrangements are by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.