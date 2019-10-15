John M. Wetzl, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Wetzl, Jr., 70, passed away early Monday afternoon, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. at his residence.

He was born September 12, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John M. and Helen J. (McNally) Wetzl, Sr.

John was a produce manager.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School.

John served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, aboard the Aircraft Carrier, U.S.S. John F. Kennedy (CV-67).

He was of the Christian faith.

John loved spending time with his family; especially his children and grandchildren. John enjoyed fishing and model railroading but his greatest joy was being a loyal and passionate fan of the Cleveland Browns.

John’s wife, the former Teresa L. Misel, whom he married September 12, 1980, died July 27, 2016.

John is survived by his children, Gloria Hayter of Hanoverton, Paul (Carly) Wetzl of Hubbard, Chasity (Eugene) Billings of Niles, John (Emma) Wetzl lll of Boardman, William (Sundai) Wetzl of Cincinnati, Camelia (Stephen) Ebert of Girard and Timothy Wetzl of Niles; his sisters, Jeanne (John) Himes of Poland and Marion (James) Cleary of Austintown and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Bridget Wetzl; his brothers, James and William Wetzl and an infant brother.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, prior to the service at Noon.

